Global Citizen
The baby formula scandal has shattered the Gaza narrative
False starvation claims exposed as Hamas controls Gaza aid
Key topics:
Global narrative accused Israel of starving Gaza before facts emerged
Hamas hoarded food, not Israel, exposing the false starvation claim
South Africa backed flawed accusations while ignoring regional realities
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Saul Jassinosky