Backing Ukraine isn’t charity, it’s self-interest: Lessons from the frontline
Image: The authors after a drone attack in NE Kharkiv. Greg Mills, second from left, Karin von Hippel, extreme left, and Raimundo Robredo, extreme right
Global Citizen

Backing Ukraine isn’t charity, it’s self-interest: Lessons from the frontline

Ukraine’s fight for freedom is a defence of global democracy.
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