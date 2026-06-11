Everything you need to know ahead of Bafana Bafana's World Cup opener against Mexico tonight

Sixteen years after Siphiwe Tshabalala's thunderbolt lit up Soccer City, South Africa open the 2026 FIFA World Cup against the very same opponents — this time at Mexico City's fabled Estadio Azteca. Here's your complete guide to Bafana's return to the world stage..BizNews Reporter.2010 déjà vu, 16 years to the daySome scriptwriter somewhere is taking a bow. On 11 June 2010, South Africa opened the first World Cup on African soil against Mexico at FNB Stadium. On 11 June 2026 — exactly 16 years later — Bafana Bafana return to the tournament for the first time since that night, opening the first 48-team World Cup against, you guessed it, Mexico.Every South African of a certain age remembers where they were when Tshabalala rifled the ball past Óscar Pérez and Peter Drury bellowed: "Goal Bafana Bafana! Goal for South Africa! Goal for all Africa!" Rafael Márquez equalised for a 1-1 draw, and South Africa would become the first host nation to exit at the group stage.Now the roles are reversed. Mexico is one of three hosts (alongside the US and Canada) providing the tournament's emotional heartbeat, Mexico City has declared match day a local public holiday, and more than 85,000 fans will pack the Azteca stadium, where Pelé won his third World Cup in 1970 and Maradona produced the infamous "Hand of God" in 1986. If the global projections of 1.1 to 1.5 billion viewers come right, it would make this the most-watched opening match in television history.Sadly, one piece of 2010 won't travel as the vuvuzela has been banned from World Cup stadiums.Meet the teamThis is not a squad of household European names. Where the 1998–2010 generations boasted Premier League stars like Lucas Radebe, Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar, Burnley striker Lyle Foster is the only England-based player this time. Foster was nine years old in 2010, watching in Joburg and feeling like he "could hear people in Cape Town" when Tshabalala scored the opener 16 years ago.Instead, the spine is proudly local. Eight players come from the Orlando Pirates side that won the domestic treble, and eight from the Mamelodi Sundowns team that just lifted the CAF Champions League, only the second South African club to do so since the mid-1990s. Captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was just a kid in the SuperSport United academy in 2010, now carries the armband and the nation's hopes.The bookends of the squad tell the generational story. Veteran playmaker Themba Zwane, 36, was a 20-year-old at amateur Tembisa club Vardos when the last World Cup kicked off. The baby of the squad, 20-year-old Chicago Fire phenom Mbekezeli Mbokazi, was four.Players to look out forRelebohile Mofokeng is the name on everyone's lips. The 21-year-old has been handed the iconic No 10 shirt after scoring 10 goals and topping the assist charts to lead Pirates to the Betway Premiership title. Even the opposition sees Mofokeng's potential with Mexico coach Javier Aguirre saying earlier this week: "I like him, he'll go to Europe."Oswin Appollis provides the jet fuel. Per Opta Analytics, nobody in the South African Premiership recorded more goal- or assist-ending ball carries last season than the winger, and only Mofokeng carried the ball into a shot or chance more often. When Bafana win it back, expect these two to run.Lyle Foster leads the line, and he and Zwane (12 international goals to Foster's 10) are the only squad members in double figures for their country. Behind them all stands goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, whose shot-stopping and leadership underpin everything this team does.One last dance for coach Hugo BroosHugo Broos's storyline is one for the books. Forty years ago, the Belgian defender played Belgium's opening match of the 1986 World Cup — against Mexico, at the Azteca. Tonight, at 74, he coaches the opening match of the 2026 World Cup — against Mexico, at the Azteca. "It's an amazing coincidence that I'm in the same situation, but as a coach now," he said during a press conference. He has confirmed he'll retire to Belgium when this fairytale ends.Since taking over in May 2021, Broos has succeeded where Pitso Mosimane, Steve Komphela, Stuart Baxter and Gordon Igesund could not, guiding SA to a third-place AFCON finish in 2023 and a first World Cup qualification on merit since 2002. Sports minister Gayton McKenzie put it bluntly: "We owe this old man a whole debt of gratitude. He's not here to be our friend... He's here to do a job." So what are our chances?Honestly? Better than the doomsayers suggest. The Opta Analytics supercomputer gives South Africa a 48.9% chance of escaping Group A — essentially a coin flip — in an open pool alongside Mexico, South Korea and Czechia. No South African side has ever reached the knockout rounds, so history beckons.The blueprint is defence. Bafana conceded just six goals in 10 qualifiers, faced barely two shots on target per game, and ground out results after Broos demanded "more intensity, more power and more resilience" following the 2023 AFCON. Goals are the worry with no player scoring more than twice in qualifying and the team arriving in Mexico in patchy form. SA are winless in five, while Mexico are unbeaten in eight. The build-up brought its dramas too: a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho nearly derailed Bafana's qualification, visa issues delayed the squad's departure, and a turgid 0-0 friendly against Nicaragua (Bafana had 86% ball possession but couldn't manage a goal) did little to settle nerves.The head-to-head numbers offer some hope: in four meetings Mexico lead two wins to one, with the other result being that famous 2010 draw. And Broos relishes the underdog tag: "I'm very happy with the fact that some people think we are the weakest team... we will fight like lions."The octopus has spoken (sorry)No World Cup is complete without a cephalopod pundit. Channelling the spirit of Paul the Octopus, Cape Town's Two Oceans Aquarium asked its resident octopus, Cherry, to pick tonight's winner as part of her enrichment programme. Cherry chose... Mexico. Bafana fans will note that octopus punditry is an inexact science, and Cherry has a reputation to build, not protect.She has company in the pessimists' corner: Mexican writer Ivan Pech predicts 2-0 to El Tri and warns "that place is going to be rocking". Even former president Jacob Zuma has weighed in, saying a draw would be commendable.The detailsKick-off is 21:00 SA time tonight, Thursday 11 June, at the Estadio Azteca. The SABC is airing 35 World Cup matches free, with DStv offering a R99 tournament package. Mama Joy is already in Mexico City. The petrol price is still R27.93, heads will be sore on Friday morning — but for 90 minutes, as one local scribe put it, the country gets its balm. Ke Nako. Feel it. It is here.