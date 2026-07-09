Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK
Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Global Citizen

‘Binface’ candidate who could sink Farage — and Musk's old grudge resurfaces

Nigel Farage’s bid to return to Parliament faces an unusual test as comedian Count Binface becomes a symbol of opposition to Reform UK.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com