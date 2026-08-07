A fire-fighting aircraft above a flare-up during wildfires in Lanton, France, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The fire to the west of Bordeaux burned about 420 square kilometres of France’s Gironde region, an area roughly four times the size of Paris, but the situation stabilized over the past few days. Photographer: Wayan Barre/Bloomberg

Global Citizen Bordeaux's wildfire smoke puts the 2026 vintage in doubt Wildfire smoke has drifted across Bordeaux's vineyards, and winemakers won't know until harvest whether the 2026 red wine vintage is drinkable.