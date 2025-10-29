Global Citizen
Brazil’s forests disappearing faster under “Amazon Saviour” Pres Lula da Silva
Lula’s green legacy fades as deforestation surges and global forests falter
Key topics:
Deforestation in Brazil worsens under Lula despite green pledges
Fires and drought devastate Amazon, erasing climate progress
Global forest losses weaken world’s “net zero” climate hopes
By David Fickling