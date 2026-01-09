BRICS warships dock in Cape Town as SA risks fresh US backlash
BRICS warships dock in Cape Town as SA risks fresh US backlash

China-led BRICS naval drills in Cape Town revive US tensions as Russia and Iran join the exercise, raising questions over SA’s neutrality.
  • China leads BRICS naval drill with Russian and Iranian vessels present

  • Exercise revives US anger over SA’s neutrality and Iran ties

  • DA warns drill undermines non-alignment and global credibility

By Paul Vecchiatto and Mike Cohen

