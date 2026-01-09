Global Citizen
BRICS warships dock in Cape Town as SA risks fresh US backlash
China-led BRICS naval drills in Cape Town revive US tensions as Russia and Iran join the exercise, raising questions over SA’s neutrality.
Key topics
China leads BRICS naval drill with Russian and Iranian vessels present
Exercise revives US anger over SA’s neutrality and Iran ties
DA warns drill undermines non-alignment and global credibility
By Paul Vecchiatto and Mike Cohen