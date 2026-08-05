Ceuta, colonialism and the cost of Spain's double standards

Around 60,000 people crossed from Morocco into Spain's Ceuta enclave in one of the largest mass border breaches in recent European history, overwhelming a city of 80,000 residents. The crisis has revived Morocco's long standing claim that Ceuta is a colonial era holdover, and raised uncomfortable questions for Madrid, which has been a vocal advocate of international law and accountability elsewhere, including over Israel and Gaza. A recent Spanish Supreme Court ruling on migrants' legal rights adds further scrutiny. Commentators argue Spain cannot invoke these principles abroad while resisting them at home. No direct South African angle applies here..By Nkanyezi Ndlovu*.Last week, approximately 60,000 people crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in what has become one of the largest mass border breaches in modern European history. In a matter of days, a city of barely 80,000 residents was overwhelmed. Public services came under immense strain, European leaders scrambled to respond, and Spain found itself confronting precisely the kind of humanitarian, legal and security crisis on which it has so often commented abroad.Spanish officials accused Morocco of failing to prevent the crossings, while Rabat rejected those accusations, blaming social media rumours and criminal trafficking networks for encouraging people to make the journey. Whatever ultimately emerges about the origins of the crisis, one fact is beyond dispute: once tens of thousands of migrants entered territory Spain regards as sovereign Spanish soil, responsibility for managing the consequences rested with Madrid.The crisis has also revived a far older debate. Ceuta is not simply a border crossing; it is a European territory on the African continent whose status has long been contested by Morocco, which regards the enclave as a vestige of European colonialism. Whether one accepts that characterisation or not, the events of the past week have reignited difficult questions about sovereignty, decolonisation and the consistent application of international law.Those questions expose a contradiction Spain can no longer avoid.For years, Madrid has been among Europe's strongest advocates of the rules-based international order. That contradiction becomes most apparent when Spain's response to Ceuta is viewed alongside the principles it has championed elsewhere. During the Israel-Hamas war, it repeatedly argued that international humanitarian law, accountability and the protection of civilians must apply even when states face extraordinary security challenges. Spain recognised a Palestinian state in 2024, supported proceedings before the International Court of Justice and consistently urged Israel to comply with its legal obligations.Whether one agrees with Spain's position on the Middle East is ultimately beside the point. Spain has consistently argued that international law, accountability and the protection of civilians must remain central to resolving territorial disputes and armed conflict. Critics contend that those same principles inevitably invite scrutiny of Spain's own administration of Ceuta.That scrutiny has intensified following a recent ruling by Spain's Supreme Court. The court confirmed that migrants intercepted at sea while attempting to reach Ceuta cannot simply be subjected to immediate summary returns but must instead receive an individual legal process under Spain's ordinary immigration and asylum framework before removal. The ruling does not prevent deportation where no lawful basis to remain exists. It reinforces a broader principle: where Spain exercises sovereign authority, legal obligations follow.The same principle lies at the heart of the debate surrounding Ceuta. Spain insists that the enclave is an inseparable part of the Spanish state. Morocco rejects that position, arguing that Ceuta represents one of the last remaining European colonial enclaves in Africa. The point is not that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Ceuta are identical - they are plainly not. Rather, it is that a government which so readily invokes international legal principles, self-determination and decolonisation abroad cannot reasonably object when comparable questions are asked of its own territorial arrangements.None of this suggests that Spain should abandon its borders. Every sovereign state has both the right and the duty to secure them. Nor does it absolve Morocco of responsibility if it failed to prevent the crossings, or ignore the role of criminal networks that profit from human desperation. But those realities do not alter the central issue. A government that expects other states to be judged according to international law must itself be willing to accept the same standard.The scale of the crisis also demonstrates why migration cannot be viewed solely through the prism of border security. A city of 80,000 residents suddenly receiving approximately 60,000 arrivals presents humanitarian, logistical and legal challenges of an extraordinary magnitude. Addressing those challenges will require stronger border management, closer cooperation between Spain, Morocco and the European Union, and action against the criminal networks that exploit vulnerable migrants. It also requires recognising that sovereignty carries responsibilities as well as rights, particularly where unresolved questions of colonial history continue to shape political disputes..Read more:.The Economist: Spain's power grid falters amid renewable surge.Ultimately, this debate is not about whether Spain has the right to defend its borders. It unquestionably does. The question is whether the legal principles Spain invokes abroad are the same principles it is prepared to accept at home. If international law, accountability, humanitarian obligations, self-determination and decolonisation are truly universal principles, they cannot become optional when they concern Spanish territory.The credibility of international law depends on its consistent application. If those principles bind some states but not others, they cease to be universal norms and become instruments of politics. That is the real significance of Ceuta - and why accusations of double standards will remain difficult to dismiss..*Nkanyezi Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean human rights activist with over 15 years experience in the space of human rights, migration, climate change and youth development. He is a founding member of African Diaspora forum, Youth Without Border. He has been part of a number of international organisations such as world social forum on migration and more. He is a dedicated human right rights defender with proven tract record on African issues.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.