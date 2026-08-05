Ceuta, Spain
Ceuta, SpainPhotographer: Pavlina Lunakova for Getty Images Pro via Canva
Global Citizen

Ceuta, colonialism and the cost of Spain's double standards

A Supreme Court ruling on migrants' rights sits awkwardly beside Spain's calls for accountability elsewhere in the world.
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Nkanyezi Ndlovu
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