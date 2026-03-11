Global Citizen
Chaos and consequences of the Iran conflict - Katzenellenbogen
Unclear war aims and rising tensions threaten oil markets worldwide
Key topics:
Oil prices spiked to $120, then dropped amid US-Israel-Iran conflict.
Unclear US-Israel war aims raise questions on success in Iran.
Control of Strait of Hormuz could trigger global energy crisis.
