Global Citizen
Pretoria vs Taipei: Chinese pressure shreds Taiwan’s relationship with SA
Taiwan-South Africa tensions rise amid China’s growing influence
Key topics:
South Africa pressures Taiwan to move its Pretoria office to Johannesburg.
Taiwan halts chip exports after Pretoria undermines diplomatic agreement.
China-South Africa ties strain Taiwan’s trade and diplomatic presence.
By Antony Sguazzin