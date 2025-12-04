Global Citizen
The Economist: Trumpworld thinks Europe has betrayed the West
Centrist governments across the continent rightly sense a trap
Key topics:
Trump officials push nationalist shifts in European politics
MAGA view casts Europe as adversary, weakening defence ties
US pressures allies on migration as shared values erode
