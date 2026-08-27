Why cross-border forex payments are now an operational risk

For many South African businesses, foreign exchange and international forex payments are no longer occasional tasks. They are now part of the daily running of operations.

As companies expand globally, finance teams are managing tighter margins, unpredictable currency movements, and stricter regulatory requirements, all under increasing time pressure.

Even small currency shifts can have a big impact. A 2% move on a R10 million supplier payment means a R200,000 change in margin. That can happen in just a few days between agreeing on a price and completing the payment.

Take a common scenario. A business agrees pricing with an overseas supplier using a working exchange rate. The payment is sent, but a small documentation issue delays it by a few days. In that time, the currency shifts against the business, and the supplier holds back the shipment until the funds arrive.

What looked like a profitable deal quickly turns into a margin squeeze, with knock-on delays across operations.

At the same time, finance teams are expected to get everything right the first time. One missing document or unclear detail can delay a payment for days, and the impact often reaches far beyond the finance department.