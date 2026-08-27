Why cross-border forex payments are now an operational risk
For many South African businesses, foreign exchange and international forex payments are no longer occasional tasks. They are now part of the daily running of operations.
As companies expand globally, finance teams are managing tighter margins, unpredictable currency movements, and stricter regulatory requirements, all under increasing time pressure.
Even small currency shifts can have a big impact. A 2% move on a R10 million supplier payment means a R200,000 change in margin. That can happen in just a few days between agreeing on a price and completing the payment.
Take a common scenario. A business agrees pricing with an overseas supplier using a working exchange rate. The payment is sent, but a small documentation issue delays it by a few days. In that time, the currency shifts against the business, and the supplier holds back the shipment until the funds arrive.
What looked like a profitable deal quickly turns into a margin squeeze, with knock-on delays across operations.
At the same time, finance teams are expected to get everything right the first time. One missing document or unclear detail can delay a payment for days, and the impact often reaches far beyond the finance department.
What inefficient FX and treasury processes are really costing your business
When a payment is delayed, it creates a ripple effect across the business.
Suppliers may hold back goods until funds reflect, putting pressure on relationships and disrupting delivery schedules. Internally, teams are left guessing when payments will clear, making planning difficult.
A lack of visibility is still a major issue. Many businesses don’t have a clear view of where payments are in the process, what’s holding them up, or how long they will take to settle.
In this environment, reliability matters more than getting the best possible rate. A slightly better price means very little if the payment is delayed or fails to go through when expected.
How South Africa’s exchange control regulations impact cross-border payments
South Africa’s exchange control system plays an important role, but it does add extra steps that need to be handled correctly.
When information is missing or unclear, payments are delayed, often at the worst possible time.
Most of these delays are avoidable. They usually come down to issues at the start of the process, where small errors create bigger problems later on.
Common documentation issues include:
● Unclear or incorrect payment purpose codes
● Missing invoices or supporting agreements
● Differences between invoice amounts and payment instructions
● Incomplete or inconsistent beneficiary details
● Late submission of required compliance documents
In many mid-sized businesses, these tasks fall to already busy financial managers. Without dedicated treasury support, delays and repeated follow-ups become far more likely.
See also: SARB softens exchange control rules: What it means for offshore transfers
Why businesses are choosing specialist FX providers
Banks remain essential for funding and infrastructure, but they are not always set up to manage the day-to-day detail of cross-border payments.
This is where specialist support can make a difference.
The focus is on getting the basics right from the start. Making sure documentation is complete, requirements are clear, and payments are tracked through to completion reduces the chance of delays.
Teams that specialise in cross-border payments tend to focus on making the process simpler and easier to manage, especially where things often get stuck or delayed.
That visibility makes a real difference. When finance teams can see exactly where a payment is and what needs to happen next, they can plan ahead and keep everyone informed.
From reactive FX to proactive forex risk management
Many businesses still treat foreign exchange as something they deal with once a payment needs to be made, rather than something that needs ongoing attention.
The problem is that it makes it much harder to stay on top of risk.
When finance teams have a clearer view of their exposure, even at a basic level, they can make better calls on timing and pricing. That goes a long way in protecting margins between agreeing on a deal and actually settling the payment.
It also means less firefighting. Instead of constantly reacting to issues, teams can work in a more controlled way.
A modern cross-border payments and treasury model
More businesses are adopting a multi-partner model.
They keep their core banking relationships but bring in specialist providers to support execution, compliance, and treasury processes.
This approach strengthens control without the cost of building a full in-house treasury team.
The benefits typically include:
● Faster and more predictable cross-border payments
● Less administrative pressure on internal teams
● Fewer delays caused by compliance issues
● Better visibility across transactions
● Greater control over currency timing and exposure
Over time, this leads to smoother operations, stronger supplier relationships, and more reliable cash flow.
Why payment certainty matters more than ever
In today’s environment, where markets move quickly and requirements are tight, inefficient cross-border processes are more than just frustrating. They have a direct impact on your bottom line.
Businesses that focus on getting payments right, making their processes clearer, and taking a more active approach to foreign exchange are in a stronger position to protect their margins and keep things running smoothly.
If cross-border payments are still taking up too much time, creating uncertainty, or exposing the business to avoidable risk, the effects are already showing up in day-to-day operations.
Taking a step back to review your processes, either internally or with the right support, is often all it takes to reduce delays and make international payments more predictable.
If your cross-border payments feel harder than they should, it may be time to get in touch and make them simpler, faster, and more predictable. Get in contact with us at forex@sableinternational.com or give us a call on +27 (0) 21 657 2160.