Global Citizen
Is Cuba Trump’s next foreign policy misadventure?: Max Hastings
A collapsing economy, rising US pressure, and fears of a fast political win shaping Cuba’s uncertain future
Key topics:
Donald Trump eyes Cuba intervention for quick political win
Cuba crisis deepens amid sanctions, exodus, and economic collapse
Risks of invasion: backlash, exploitation, and historical echoes
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By Max Hastings