Global Citizen
FT: Donald Trump and the remaking of America’s media order
The president once railed against the ‘fake news’ from the outside. Today, the system itself bears his imprint
Key topics:
Trump intensifies pressure on media via lawsuits and FCC threats
Media splinters as Fox, influencers and podcasts eclipse legacy news
Tech giants and media mergers align with Trump, reshaping information power
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Anna Nicolaou and Eva Xiao in New York