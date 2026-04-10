Global Citizen
The Economist: Why Donald Trump is the Iran war's biggest loser
There is a reason he wants an exit from Iran
Key topics:
Donald Trump blamed as Iran ceasefire stalls; fragile talks
Iran weakened, yet nuclear risk rises; sanctions and power struggles persist
Israel–US strategy exposed limits; regional insecurity and shipping tensions grow
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