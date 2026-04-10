The Economist: Why Donald Trump is the Iran war's biggest loser
Illustration: Gemini
Global Citizen

The Economist: Why Donald Trump is the Iran war's biggest loser

There is a reason he wants an exit from Iran
Published on

Key topics:

  • Donald Trump blamed as Iran ceasefire stalls; fragile talks

  • Iran weakened, yet nuclear risk rises; sanctions and power struggles persist

  • Israel–US strategy exposed limits; regional insecurity and shipping tensions grow

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

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