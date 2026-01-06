Global Citizen
The Eagle landed in Caracas – and SA socialists shout back
US seizure of Maduro jolts geopolitics, unites South Africa’s socialists, and forces Pretoria to confront BRICS loyalties versus trade realities.
Key topics:
US strike on Venezuela as a geopolitical Black Swan
South African parties unite in condemning US action
Fears over sovereignty, resources, and end of rules-based order
By Alec Hogg