Global Citizen
The Economist: Why Arab states are silent about Iran’s unrest
They might welcome the Islamic Republic’s collapse but dread what would follow
Key topics:
Arab media muted on Iran protests; Gulf wary of regional chaos.
Israel and US weakened Iran; regime no longer seen as regional colossus.
Gulf fears Iran collapse could trigger refugees, lost weapons, unrest.
