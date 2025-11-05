Global Citizen
The Economist: A night of big wins for the Democrats in NY and NJ
Donald Trump wasn’t on the ballot. He may as well have been
Key topics:
Centrist Democrats win key governor races in Virginia and New Jersey
New York elects socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani amid record turnout
California vote boosts Democrats’ edge for 2026 redistricting battle
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.