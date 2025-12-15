Global Citizen
The Economist: After the Bondi massacre, Australia faces hard questions about extremism
An antisemitic attack sets the stage for debates over gun laws and security
Key topics:
Antisemitic terror attack at Hanukkah event kills 15 in Sydney
PM labels shooting terrorism; bystander heroism limited casualties
Attack fuels gun law debate amid rising antisemitic violence
