Global Citizen
The Economist: How China hopes to win from the Iran war
Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake
Key topics:
China sees US war on Iran as reckless, boosting Beijing's strategic patience.
Xi's policies on self-reliance and chokepoints gain validation from conflict.
War creates opportunities for China in tech, trade, and Middle East rebuilding.
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