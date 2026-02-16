Global Citizen
The Economist: Dubai’s crazy rich Chinese — why UAE is their new Singapore
Scrutinised at home and in the West, Chinese money is moving into the Gulf
Key topics:
Wealthy Chinese migrants increasingly move to Dubai for safety and profit
Dubai attracts investors with lenient rules, visas, and high returns
Chinese expats enjoy familiar lifestyle, luxury, and business opportunities
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.