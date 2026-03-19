Global Citizen
The Economist: Elliott Management and the art of telling bosses they’re wrong
The hedge fund has industrialised shareholder activism
Key topics:
Elliott Management drives shareholder activism to enforce corporate discipline.
Fund pressures firms globally, from Lululemon to Toyota, for board changes.
Activism spreads to Japan and UK amid corporate-governance reforms.
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