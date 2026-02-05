Global Citizen
The Economist: Epstein leads to Britain’s worst political scandal of this century
The Mandelson affair threatens Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership
Key topics:
Lord Mandelson’s Epstein links spark UK political scandal and investigation
Starmer’s government criticised for cronyism and weak oversight
Labour seen as stuck in outdated politics despite New Labour figures
