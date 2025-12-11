Global Citizen
The Economist: Humans were lighting fires a lot earlier than previously thought
A 400,000-year-old tinderbox is found in eastern England
Key topics:
Oldest evidence of humans creating fire artificially discovered in England
Neanderthals used pyrite and flint to ignite fires 400,000 years ago
Heated clay and tools prove deliberate fire-setting, not natural wildfires
ign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.