The Economist: Humans were lighting fires a lot earlier than previously thought

Key topics:

Oldest evidence of humans creating fire artificially discovered in England

Neanderthals used pyrite and flint to ignite fires 400,000 years ago

Heated clay and tools prove deliberate fire-setting, not natural wildfires

