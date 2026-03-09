Global Citizen
The Economist: Iran’s defiant regime picks a new supreme leader
The appointment suggests the Revolutionary Guards have the upper hand
Key topics:
Mojtaba Khamenei named Iran’s new leader; IRGC controls real power.
Iran’s infrastructure, economy, and basic services face severe strain.
Decentralised command risks warlordism, regional conflicts, and chaos.
