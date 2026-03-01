Global Citizen
The Economist: As Iran retaliates, Trump's Gulf allies face great peril
America’s Gulf allies face a moment of great peril. If war cannot be avoided, should they take sides?
Key topics:
Iran retaliates against Gulf states after U.S.-led strikes on its leaders.
Gulf allies face rising peril, balancing safety and strategic choices.
Diplomacy fails; regional tensions escalate, impacting civilians and infrastructure.
