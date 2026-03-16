Global Citizen
The Economist: Iran War about to escalate - Gulf States may join in
Gulf states could join the conflict
Key topics:
Trump focuses on controlling Strait of Hormuz amid Iran war escalation.
Strait closure blocks 15% of global oil, raising energy and commodity costs.
Kharg Island and Gulf pipelines seen as strategic leverage points for US-Iran.
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