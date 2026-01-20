Global Citizen
The Economist: After Iran’s massacres, tensions grow inside the regime
The country and some of its rulers are unsettled by mounting evidence of an immensely bloody crackdown
Key topics:
Iran crushes protests; 3,900+ deaths, 24,000 arrests verified
Khamenei’s rule questioned; reformists demand democratic change
IRGC loyalty uncertain; internal fractures risk future power shifts
