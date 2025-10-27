Global Citizen
The Economist: Landslide victory for Milei as Argentinians provide fresh mandate for reformer’s “chain saw”
Javier Milei has won a fresh mandate to remake Argentina - A thumping win for his party in the midterms means his radical economic project gains new strength
Key topics:
Milei’s LLA wins Argentina midterms with 41%, shocking polls.
Victory boosts libertarian reforms but Congress majority still lacking.
Peso may strengthen, yet debt repayment and reserves remain urgent.
