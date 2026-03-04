Global Citizen
The Economist: Nightmare Iran energy scenario is becoming reality
A longer war means a harsher global economic fallout
Key topics:
Iran escalates attacks, risking wider Gulf conflict
Strait of Hormuz blockade disrupts global oil & LNG
Energy prices surge, raising inflation and recession risk
