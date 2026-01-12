Global Citizen
The Economist: The options America faces in Iran
Donald Trump promises to “rescue” Iranian protesters. How could he try?
Key topics:
Trump vows US support as Iran protests intensify and regime kills.
Military options limited; strikes could backfire or empower regime.
Non-kinetic aid like Starlink could help but not stop violence.
