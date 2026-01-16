The Economist: Bereft of legitimacy, the reeling regime in Iran massacres its own people
Global Citizen

The Economist: Bereft of legitimacy, the reeling regime in Iran massacres its own people

It may linger for a while, but the Islamic Republic has been forever changed by weeks of protest
Published on

Key topics:

  • Iran faces deadly protests amid economic collapse and repression

  • Over 2,400 protesters killed; crackdown worst in regime history

  • US threatens strikes, but regime and opposition paths remain unclear

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

Loading content, please wait...
The Economist

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com