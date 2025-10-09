Global Citizen
The Economist: The sinister disappearance of China’s bosses
Detentions, public shaming and suicides intensify the country’s corporate gloom
Key topics:
China’s anti-corruption drive widens to target top business leaders
Rising detentions, blacklists, and suicides deepen entrepreneur anxiety
Economic slowdown and state pressure crush private-sector confidence
