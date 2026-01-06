Global Citizen
The Economist: Trump, Bibi - Wild cards raising stakes in mass protest convulsing Iran
Binyamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump may shape how the regime reacts to new unrest
Key topics:
Economic collapse and currency crash spark strikes and protests nationwide
Protests grow political as regime cracks down amid inflation and shortages
Wild cards: Israel tensions and Trump threats could reshape unrest
