Photograph: EPA
Photograph: EPA
Global Citizen

The Economist: Trump, Bibi - Wild cards raising stakes in mass protest convulsing Iran

Binyamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump may shape how the regime reacts to new unrest
Published on

Key topics:

  • Economic collapse and currency crash spark strikes and protests nationwide

  • Protests grow political as regime cracks down amid inflation and shortages

  • Wild cards: Israel tensions and Trump threats could reshape unrest

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

Loading content, please wait...
The Economist

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com