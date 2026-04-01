Global Citizen
The Economist: Trump deploying troops he's not clear what to do with
Donald Trump is deploying troops. It’s not clear he knows what to do with them
Key topics:
Trump considers seizing Kharg Island, risking a Gulf oil crisis.
Occupying Iranian islands could trap US in a costly quagmire.
Iran’s resilience and US military strain raise global security fears.
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