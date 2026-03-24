The Economist: Trump’s latest climbdown suggests he may want to end the war
Photograph: Reuters
Global Citizen

The Economist: Trump’s latest climbdown suggests he may want to end the war

The divide between Israel and America is widening
Published on

Key topics:

  • Trump suspends US strikes on Iranian energy, seeks talks with Tehran

  • Israel continues air raids, aiming to weaken Iran’s military power

  • War may drag on; regime change in Iran seems increasingly unlikely

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From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

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