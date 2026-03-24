Global Citizen
The Economist: Trump’s latest climbdown suggests he may want to end the war
The divide between Israel and America is widening
Key topics:
Trump suspends US strikes on Iranian energy, seeks talks with Tehran
Israel continues air raids, aiming to weaken Iran’s military power
War may drag on; regime change in Iran seems increasingly unlikely
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.