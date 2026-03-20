Global Citizen
The Economist: War in Iran is making Donald Trump weaker—and angrier
By diminishing the president’s political superpowers, his reckless campaign may make him more dangerous
Key topics:
Trump’s war with Iran threatens his political superpowers and 2nd term.
Iran’s attacks spike oil prices and leverage against the US globally.
Midterm losses loom as Trump risks weakening influence over GOP.
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