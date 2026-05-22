Epstein files trigger sweeping police probe into (former) Prince Andrew

Key topics:Prince Andrew faces UK probe for misconduct in public officeAllegations include sharing UK trade secrets with Jeffrey EpsteinPolice treat case as major investigation with searches and witnesses.BizNews Reporter.The wheels of justice, as the old philosophical adage goes, grind slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine. For Prince Andrew—now officially referred to in police dockets stripped of his royal titles, simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor—the grinding has finally reached the foundations of his cloistered existence.In a stunning development that merges the shadowy world of international finance with the hallowed halls of the British monarchy, Thames Valley Police have launched a sprawling, aggressive investigation into the 66-year-old. The umbrella charge? Misconduct in public office. It is a broad, devastating legal canopy that covers allegations of both severe sexual misconduct and state-level corruption.The Business of State SecretsFor the rational, business-minded observer, the most chilling aspect of this unfolding saga isn't just the sordid personal allegations that have trailed Andrew for years. It is the profound, alleged breach of sovereign trust..Read more:.Epstein's once-royal pal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has debts to pay: Rosa Prince.Material recently released by the US Department of Justice—part of the explosive Epstein files—suggests that during his decade-long tenure as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment, Andrew allegedly funnelled confidential government information to his close friend, the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. And Epstein channelled it on to… well, use your own imagination. Grab a cup of coffee and let that sink in. A senior member of the royal family, acting as a taxpayer-funded trade envoy, allegedly treated classified state intelligence as personal currency to be traded with a disgraced Wall Street operator. It elevates the narrative from a tragic tale of personal failing into a stark matter of national security and profound institutional corruption.A Homicide-Level InvestigationThe British police are treating this with the gravity it deserves. What has been launched and is now dominating the headlines of UK titles is not a polite, white-glove inquiry designed to protect the establishment. Thames Valley detectives are resourcing this investigation with the exact same intensity, budget, and manpower usually reserved for complex homicides.Specialist sexual offence investigators have been deeply embedded in the team, tasked with weaving together a highly complex web of potential crimes. The protective bubble of the royal estates has already been violently pierced. Detectives have executed search warrants at Andrew’s current home in Sandringham, Norfolk, as well as his former fortress, Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. According to authorities, hard evidence has been secured, and key witnesses have already been interviewed behind closed doors.Now, the police are taking a crucial, aggressive step: a public appeal to potential victims and witnesses to come forward. By deliberately emphasising that misconduct in public office is “a crime that can take different forms,” authorities are casting the widest possible net, looking to capture both the financial improprieties and the alleged abuses that occurred under the formidable cloak of his public role.The End of ImpunityIt is a spectacular, unprecedented fall from grace. Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday, a stark and bitter contrast to the days when he stood proudly on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the late Queen Elizabeth II.The Epstein vortex continues to swallow those who arrogantly believed their wealth, hereditary titles, or political connections made them untouchable. For South Africans—who are intimately familiar with the devastating consequences of state capture and the unchecked abuse of public office—the parallels are impossible to ignore. When those at the very apex of society treat public service as a shield for nefarious, self-serving activities, the institutional rot runs deep..Read more:.FT: King Charles strips Andrew of prince title and ejects him from mansion.As Thames Valley Police systematically peel back the dark layers of Andrew's past, the world is watching. The era of royal impunity appears to be officially over, replaced by the cold, rational scrutiny of the law. The long, inescapable shadow of Jeffrey Epstein has finally breached the gates of Windsor. We have to wonder when the South African equivalent will do the same to the denizens of Luthuli House. .Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.