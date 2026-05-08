Global Citizen
Epstein's apparent suicide note released by US judge
Alleged Epstein note released by court sheds light on final days and claims investigations found “nothing”
Key topics:
Judge unseals alleged Epstein suicide note found by ex-cellmate
Note claims months of investigation, “found nothing”, farewell tone
Cellmate Tartaglione case; Epstein death ruled suicide; note absent from files
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By David Scheer