The remains of burned out caravans, ovens and leisure equipment at the Pantano de Burguillo campsite following a wildfire in El Barraco, Spain.
The remains of burned out caravans, ovens and leisure equipment at the Pantano de Burguillo campsite following a wildfire in El Barraco, Spain.Photographer: Brais Lorenzo/Bloomberg
Global Citizen

As Europe burns, insurers warn climate risk is now permanent

Record heat, wildfires and extreme weather are pushing insurers to rethink risk models as premiums rise and climate losses accelerate across Europe
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