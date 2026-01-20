Europe’s principled stance over Greenland will stumble over the hard reality of US power.
Europe’s principled stance over Greenland will stumble over the hard reality of US power.Photographer: Sean Gallup/Getty Images Europe
Global Citizen

Europe shouldn’t start a war it can’t win over Greenland: Marc Champion

Europe faces limits in countering Trump’s Greenland gambit and US leverage.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Trump pressures Denmark over Greenland, straining NATO alliances

  • EU trade war threats risk backfiring due to reliance on US security

  • Europe seen as too weak to counter US power politics over Greenland

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Marc Champion

Loading content, please wait...
Marc Champion
BizNews
www.biznews.com