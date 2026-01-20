Global Citizen
Europe shouldn’t start a war it can’t win over Greenland: Marc Champion
Europe faces limits in countering Trump’s Greenland gambit and US leverage.
Key topics:
Trump pressures Denmark over Greenland, straining NATO alliances
EU trade war threats risk backfiring due to reliance on US security
Europe seen as too weak to counter US power politics over Greenland
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Marc Champion