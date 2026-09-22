German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gives a statement after first exit polls of the Berlin and Mecklenburg Western Pomerania state elections, at the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2026.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gives a statement after first exit polls of the Berlin and Mecklenburg Western Pomerania state elections, at the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2026.REUTERS/Christian Mang
Global Citizen

From Berlin to Westminster, Europe's mainstream parties are losing their grip

Germany’s political centre weakens as far-right and far-left parties gain ground
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James Mackenzie
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