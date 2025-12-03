Global Citizen
Why faith in military rule remains misplaced, irrespective of how SA’s elected civilian governments perform
Faith in military rule is misguided, as South Africa’s defence force lacks capacity, professionalism and legitimacy to govern effectively.
Key topics:
Rising South African support for military rule amid declining faith in democracy
SANDF politicisation, incompetence and corruption weaken its legitimacy and capability
Military regimes historically perform poorly and threaten rights, stability and governance
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Craig Bailie*