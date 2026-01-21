Global Citizen
Farage strikes Davos in globalism and nationalism showdown
Nigel Farage makes a bold debut at Davos as he champions national self-interest over globalism
Key topics:
Farage attends Davos, signaling end of globalism and rise of nationalism.
Faces challenge balancing Trump ties with UK voter skepticism.
Seeks to show Reform UK as credible, beyond insurgent outsider image.
By Lucy White