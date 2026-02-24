US President Donald Trump
US President Donald TrumpPhotographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Global Citizen

FT: 'Crisis of his own making’ — Donald Trump weighs another war with Iran

The US military build-up was designed to coerce Tehran - but has failed
Published on

Key topics:

  • Trump weighs possible strikes as Iran talks stall.

  • Major US military buildup raises risk of wider war.

  • Debate grows over strategy, costs, and domestic support.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Abigail Hauslohner and James Politi in Washington

Loading content, please wait...
Financial Times

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com