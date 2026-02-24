Global Citizen
FT: 'Crisis of his own making’ — Donald Trump weighs another war with Iran
The US military build-up was designed to coerce Tehran - but has failed
Key topics:
Trump weighs possible strikes as Iran talks stall.
Major US military buildup raises risk of wider war.
Debate grows over strategy, costs, and domestic support.
By Abigail Hauslohner and James Politi in Washington