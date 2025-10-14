Global Citizen
FT Exclusive: US trade tzar Bessent says China wants to ‘pull everybody else down’
US Treasury secretary tells FT that Beijing is trying to hurt the world’s economy
Key topics:
Bessent says China’s rare-earths controls aim to weaken global economy.
US considers countermeasures, including export licenses on software to China.
Tensions rise ahead of Trump-Xi summit amid mixed Chinese internal signals.
By Demetri Sevastopulo and James Politi in Washington