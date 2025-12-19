Global Citizen
FT: Bill Gates and Sergey Brin among newly released Epstein photos
US congressional Democrats publish another batch of images from late sex offender’s estate
Key topics:
Democrats release new Epstein photos showing elite ties across politics and tech
Images add pressure on Trump DoJ to publish Epstein investigation files
No wrongdoing alleged, but revelations fuel political and public scrutiny
By Lauren Fedor in Washington