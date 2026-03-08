FT: In the centre of the storm: what does the Iran war mean for Dubai?
As the world grows more uncertain, clarity matters more than ever. BNC#8 brings together some of the smartest and most experienced minds to help you cut through the noise and navigate the turbulence with greater confidence. Tickets are selling out fast, with only 40 left. Don’t waste time, book your place at BNC#8 by clicking here or on the image below.
Key topics:
Iran missiles light up Dubai skies; panic spreads among residents
War threatens Dubai’s reputation as a safe global business hub
Flights halted, property deals freeze amid Gulf conflict fears
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Simeon Kerr in Dubai