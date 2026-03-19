Global Citizen
FT: Iran sets its price to end the war
Islamic regime is digging in for a protracted conflict as it seeks to ensure the US and Israel will not attack again
Key topics:
Trump claims US war with Iran ends on his terms, “in his bones”
Iran signals protracted war, demands guarantees before any ceasefire
Revolutionary Guards sustain missile attacks, threaten Strait of Hormuz
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By Andrew England in London and Najmeh Bozorgmehr in Tehran