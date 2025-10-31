Global Citizen
FT: King Charles strips Andrew of prince title and ejects him from mansion
Royal subject to ‘censures deemed necessary’ in sharp change of tone by Buckingham Palace
Key topics:
King Charles strips Prince Andrew of titles and royal privileges.
Andrew must leave Royal Lodge, moving to private Sandringham estate.
Decision follows Epstein-linked controversy and Giuffre’s posthumous memoir.
By Robert Wright in London